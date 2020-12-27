Gautam Budh Nagar Police issues guidelines for New Year's Eve celebrations; check details here

The Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has released guidelines for the New Year’s Eve celebrations this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Police commissioner Alok Singh has issued guidelines for the December 31 celebrations and events. However, all the events have to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of the people.

The Police Commissioner also asked the people to usher in the New Year from the confines of their homes as the risk of spreading of the Coronavirus infection still looms large.

Here are the guidelines issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate for the December 31 celebrations:

Organisers of events have to submit their details, including name, address and contact number with their respective DCP.

Every event has to ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 protocols.

No more than 100 people can attend an event.

The organizers have to inform the police of the estimated number of people coming for the event.

The organisers have to ensure that the orders given by the court with respect to the use of DJs and sound systems are adhered to at all times during the event.

The police in the district will ensure a foolproof arrangement of the New Year’s Eve programmes.

Surveillance will be done by the police through drone cameras.

The police will take strict action will be taken against people who violate the COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, in order to check the spread of Coronavirus, section 144 has been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar from December 6 till January 2, 2021.

The step was taken in view of the upcoming Christmas festival and the New year celebrations.

Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh has been taking strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Before clamping section 144 in the district, authorities a few days back had reverted to the cap on the number of wedding guests along with imposing night curfew.