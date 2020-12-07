COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Noida ahead of Christmas and New Year

In order to check the spread of Coronavirus, section 144 has been imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The order is effective from December 6 and will remain in force until January 2, 2021.

The step was taken in the view of the upcoming Christmas festival and the New year celebrations.

Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh has been taking strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Before clamping section 144 in the district, authorities a few days back had reverted to the cap on the number of wedding guests along with imposing night curfew.

According to the new order, only 100 people will be allowed in a wedding and other largescale functions. Most importantly permission would have to be sought from the Noida administration for such a gathering.

It would also be mandatory to sanitize party halls and venues before and after the function. Other COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks have to be followed while attending parties and weddings.

Meanwhile, 36,011 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the country on December 6. With this, the active coronavirus cases in the country stood at 4,03,248.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries.The cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182 after 482 deaths were reported.

The recovery rate has, however, been extremely satisfactory. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 41,970 new recoveries were reported on Sunday which took the overall recovered COVID-19 patients to 91,00,792, pushing the recovery rate to 94.37 per cent.