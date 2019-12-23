'Future band is ready': Netizens cannot stop praising this rock band's performance, here's why

Trending#

'Future band is ready': Netizens cannot stop praising this rock band's performance

Updated: Dec 23, 2019, 09:21 AM IST

Whoever said that happiness is materialistic should surely watch this video.

A rock band of little kids has won the hearts of the public on social media. Reason? The instrument they are using. This cute band has used a wooden stick as guitar and despite this, there is no lack of enthusiasm in their performance. 

With the imaginary guitar, the group of three little boys sings with full confidence and enthusiasm. The video was shared on Twitter by Fit Bharat with the caption, “Where will this Rock Band be playing on Saturday Night? We want to join them”. 

People are in awe with their innocence and talent and have praised them for their pure heart. While some praised them for being in tune, others are stunned with energy.

Watch the video here...

Here's how netizens reacted to this pure video...