'Future band is ready': Netizens cannot stop praising this rock band's performance, here's why

Whoever said that happiness is materialistic should surely watch this video.

A rock band of little kids has won the hearts of the public on social media. Reason? The instrument they are using. This cute band has used a wooden stick as guitar and despite this, there is no lack of enthusiasm in their performance.

With the imaginary guitar, the group of three little boys sings with full confidence and enthusiasm. The video was shared on Twitter by Fit Bharat with the caption, “Where will this Rock Band be playing on Saturday Night? We want to join them”.

People are in awe with their innocence and talent and have praised them for their pure heart. While some praised them for being in tune, others are stunned with energy.

Watch the video here...

Where will this Rock Band playing on Saturday Night ?? We want to join them #SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/3YMlvTJuP3 — Fit Bharat (@FitBharat) December 21, 2019

Here's how netizens reacted to this pure video...

Future band is ready — Sunil Gupta (@SUNILGUPTA_0) December 21, 2019

Level of joy and happiness are extremely high. Made my day! God bless you kids — Subo (@mintu_solanki) December 21, 2019

Pls note they r excellent singers and totally in tune. — Sona (@Dmg2cSona) December 21, 2019

Unbelievable! Their focus and their ability to stick to the course is amazing! — Koteswara Rao Muntha (@munthakrao) December 21, 2019

Paul McCartney,John Lennon and Ringo Star!!Where is George Harrison — . (@konsinha37) December 21, 2019

Great going boys.. — Rishi (@rishis75) December 21, 2019