'From road to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi tried to mislead country': BJP after SC rejects Rafale review petitions

BJP ministers on Thursday lashed out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions against its previous verdict on the Rafale deal.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP working president JP Nadda and others slammed the Congress leader for misleading the country and demanded an apology from him.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Earlier he (Rahul Gandhi) created furore saying that Modi ji gave the deal to Reliance, then Dassault said that decision is taken by them not Indian Govt. His next lie was former French President, Francois Hollande has called PM a thief, which Hollande denied. Rahul Gandhi lied in the Parliament that France President Emmanuel Macron told him that the deal can be disclosed. Rahul Gandhi not only used Reliance and Dassault in his lies but also the current and former Presidents of France."

Taking on the former Congress chief, Rajnath Singh said, "I think matters related to defence preparedness shouldn't be politicised, unfortunately, some people did it for personal benefits. They also tried to malign Prime Minister. I would like to say that it was done especially by some senior Congress leaders."

'I welcome this judgement by the Supreme Court and it is a vindication of our government's stand. The transparency of our government's decision making has been given approval by the Supreme Court," the Defence Minister added.

BJP working president JP Nadda also said, "From road to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and his party tried hard to mislead the country on this issue but truth prevailed. I wish Rahul Gandhi would be in the country and should offer apologies to the nation."

Speaking on the SC verdict, former chief of Air Staff, BS Dhanoa said, "I hope the matter is now laid to rest. Raking up such issues to get political gains, putting the interest of your armed forces behind, I think is not right. I think we have been vindicated. In December 2018, I had issued a statement that the Supreme Court has given a fine judgement and at that time some people said that I was being political, which was incorrect."

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Rafale review petitions against its December 14, 2018 judgement, after it was found to be without any merit. It was due to deliver the verdict on the review petitions against its earlier judgment dismissing any corruption in the deal to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets from a French company.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph delivered the verdict on the review petitions. Earlier on May 10, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on the review petitions.