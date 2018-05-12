From litti chokha to veg biryani: Check out the menu at Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her 'sexiest of all'

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'I would edit…'

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

India

India

From litti chokha to veg biryani: Check out the menu at Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding

Over 20,000 people are expected to attend the grand wedding reception of Tej Pratap Yadav and his fiancée Aishwarya Rai on Saturday.   Grand preparations are underway for the wedding with over 100 cooks preparing the meal for the function.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 05:12 PM IST

Over 20,000 people are expected to attend the grand wedding reception of Tej Pratap Yadav and his fiancée Aishwarya Rai on Saturday.   Grand preparations are underway for the wedding with over 100 cooks preparing the meal for the function.

The menu includes gulab jamun, bundi malai, imarti, kadhai paneer, vegetable kofta, parwal, dum aloo, Kashmiri dal, vegetable biryani, meetha dahi vada, naan, missi roti, Punjabi kulcha, Punjabi chhole, pulao and the Bihari favourite litti chohkha.

The guest list for the celebration includes Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Digvijaya Singh, Praful Patel, Ram Vilas Paswan and Shatrughan Sinha.

"We have received confirmation that Rahul and Priyanka will be coming to attend the wedding. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also among the dignitaries invited from across the country. We hope to receive many more confirmations of visit by the end of the day," RJD national general secretary and MLA Bhola Yadav told reporters. 

Fierce political rivalry spanning over decades notwithstanding, Kumar and Prasad have been close friends since the 1970s, when they had started off as student leaders and were active participants in the movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan.

 Prasad's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti had said the invitation had been sent out even to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We would like them all to bless the young couple if their busy schedule permits them to do so," Bharti had said.

Meanwhile, the celebratory mood at the houses of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, the groom's mother, and MLA Chandrika Rai, the bride's father, has grown more intense since Prasad's arrival.

The bungalows, barely a few hundred metres apart, have been decorated with flowers, and green chillies and lemons have been tied at several points to ward off evil eye.

Traditional Bihari wedding rituals like 'Haldi' and 'Matkor' were being performed amid rendition of folk tunes on shehnai and other musical instruments.

Last night, on the occasion of 'Mehndi', Rabri Devi, Misa, Tejaswi Yadav, and groom Tej Pratap Yadav, were captured by camera at 10 Circular road, wearing black glasses and dancing to the tune of popular songs from Bollywood movies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage.

The TMC chief also expressed happiness over RJD president getting bail from Jharkhand High Court for six weeks on medical ground in fodder scam cases.

"Heartiest congratulations @laluprasadrjd Lalu Ji on the happy occasion of the marriage of your son. Also happy too that you got bail. Best wishes to your family," Banerjee tweeted this afternoon.

Lalu’s eldest son is getting married to daughter of former RJD minister and MLA Chandrika Rai at Patna.

 

5 facts about Tej's fiancée Aishwarya:

1: Aishwarya Rai did her schooling from Bihar and stayed in Delhi for her higher education. Her father is Chandrika Rai, an ex-minister in Bihar government. So far, he has not confirmed the news.

2: The media reports suggest that the engagement ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai will be held on April 18 at Maurya Hotel in Patna.

3: The big wedding will take place on May 12. The soon-to-be wife of Tej Partap is also known as Jhipsi in her family circle. The story goes that it was raining on the day she was born.

4: The reports also say that the Veterinary College ground in Patna has already been booked for May 12 event.

5: Aishwarya Rai’s grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was Bihar Chief Minister from February 16, 1970 to December 22, 1970. 

Rabri Devi had once famously said: “I want a girl who will take care of the house, respect elders like me and not those who go to malls and cinema halls (Cinema hall aur mall jane wali ladki nahi chahiye. Ghar chalaane wali, bade buzurg ka aadar karne wali, jaise ki hum hain, waisi ladki chahiye). We will have to wait and watch to see what she makes of her new daughter-in-law.

With inputs from PTI

 

