From Humble Beginnings to Rising Star: Pramod Manmode's Vision for Vidarbha's Youth

Headlines

Relieve pain and discomfort with premium electric hot bags on Amazon

factoHR's Odyssey: First Bootstrapped HRTech Company to Cross 2.6 Million Users

Best GPT-4 AI Writers With SERP Analysis and Fact Checking

Manideep Yenugula: A Pioneer in AI Performance Engineering

Visionary Leader and Real Estate Luminary: Atul Chordia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Relieve pain and discomfort with premium electric hot bags on Amazon

factoHR's Odyssey: First Bootstrapped HRTech Company to Cross 2.6 Million Users

Best GPT-4 AI Writers With SERP Analysis and Fact Checking

Financial tasks to do before December 31

Kiara Advani's fitness, diet plan revealed

Highest paid Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Young fan who got clicked with Deepika, Vicky Kaushal at airport, now spotted with Ranbir Kapoor, fans dub him 'Orry Jr'

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid has no hit in years, 2 films didn't even earn Rs 1 crore, now doing Rs 200-crore film

HomeIndia

India

From Humble Beginnings to Rising Star: Pramod Manmode's Vision for Vidarbha's Youth

Manmode, a man who defied conventional expectations and carved his path, is determined to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit within Vidarbha's youth.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the heart of Vidarbha, a region often overlooked in the bustling tapestry of India, a quiet revolution is brewing. Led by the indomitable spirit of Pramod Manmode, founder of Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Co-operative Society Ltd. (Multistate) Nagpur, Vidarbha's youth are poised to break free from the shackles of limited opportunities and embark on a journey of remarkable transformation.

Manmode, a man who defied conventional expectations and carved his path, is determined to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit within Vidarbha's youth. His vision extends beyond mere job creation; he seeks to empower them to become the driving force behind the region's progress and prosperity.

With an initial target of providing 10,000 jobs, Manmode's initiative is set to create a ripple effect, eventually generating employment opportunities for over 1 lakh individuals. But his ambition doesn't stop there. He envisions a future where Vidarbha's youth are not just employed but self-assured, financially independent, and brimming with the ability to make meaningful contributions to society.

To achieve this transformative goal, Manmode is establishing a platform where ideas flourish and potential is nurtured. This association, open to all, will provide guidance, support, and the necessary resources to help aspiring entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality.

From farmers seeking better prices for their produce to aspiring tech-preneurs seeking to revolutionize industries, Manmode's vision encompasses all facets of Vidarbha's development. He believes that every individual, regardless of their background or expertise, holds the potential to contribute to the region's growth.

With Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Co-operative Society Ltd. (Multistate) Nagpur as the bedrock of his endeavours, Manmode has already created 6,000 direct jobs, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to Vidarbha's people. His tireless efforts are not merely about creating employment; they are about igniting a spark of self-belief within the youth, empowering them to become the architects of their destinies and the driving force behind Vidarbha's resurgence.

Manmode's story is a testament to the power of unwavering determination and the transformative potential of empowering individuals. His vision for Vidarbha's youth is not just a promise

Vidarbha's youth is not just a promise; it is a call to action, an invitation to join hands in shaping a brighter future for the region. As Vidarbha's youth embrace this opportunity, their collective energy and unwavering spirit will undoubtedly propel the region towards a new era of prosperity and progress.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

House of the Dragon season 2 teaser: Dragons face off in epic battle as Alicent and Rhaenyra go to war for Iron Throne

Kriti Sanon takes legal action against 'fake' reports claiming she promoted trading platforms on Koffee With Karan

Giorgia Andriani confirms break up with Arbaaz Khan, says 'his relationship with Malaika Arora...'

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, earned Rs 46,663 crore in 6 days, his current net worth is...

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Kamal Nath leads, Congress trails

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE