From energy security to food crisis: PM Modi to highlight India's stance during G20 summit in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of departing to Indonesia, said that he will be raising many issues of national and global importance with world leaders during the G20 leaders’ summit, being conducted in Bali this year.

PM Modi said that he will be holding talks with G20 leaders in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security, and addressing issues relating to health and digital transformation.

The prime minister also talked about how India has had multiple achievements throughout the years despite many global issues. PM Modi also said that he will be highlighting India’s "unwavering commitment" to collectively address key global issues.

The prime minister is traveling to Bali on late Monday afternoon on a three-day visit to participate in the summit that is expected to discuss pressing global challenges including implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security.

Further, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with many world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit such as US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and French President Emmanuel Macron among others.

Before departing for his trip to Indonesia, PM Modi said, “During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.”

Earlier this month, PM Modi unveiled the theme, logo, and official website of India’s G20 Presidency. The G20 logo for India had a lotus flower on it, which sparked a political row in the country since the lotus is the symbol of the ruling party BJP.

PM Modi said, “India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all.”

(With PTI inputs)

