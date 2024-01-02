Fresh violence in Manipur as four shot dead, curfew reimposed in valley districts

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a video message, condemned the violence and urged residents, particularly in Lilong, to maintain peace.

In a tragic incident on Monday evening, four individuals were reportedly shot dead, and four others sustained injuries in Manipur's Thoubal district, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state.

The unidentified gunmen arrived in camouflage dresses and targeted locals in the Lilong Chingjao area.

The motive behind the attack was an alleged attempt to extort money from a local, resulting in the confrontation. Though the attackers were initially chased away by locals, but they “opened fire while fleeing”

The injured victims have been hospitalised, with some in critical condition. Following the violence, enraged locals set fire to the four vehicles used by the attackers. It is not known who the vehicle belonged to.

In response to the escalating situation, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a video message, condemned the violence and urged residents, particularly in Lilong, to maintain peace.

“Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law,” he said.

Lilong constituency MLA Abdul Nasir said that officials have briefed him on the situation, and efforts are underway to swiftly capture the attackers. Security measures have been intensified in the affected area.

This incident adds to the toll of more than 180 people killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May last year.