Fresh government ban on 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security, check list

The Indian government has now issued fresh orders to ban 54 more Chinese apps, many of which belong to large companies such as Alibaba. The government has called them a threat to privacy and national security, said sources on Monday.

Reportedly, a large number of these mobile applications belong to tech giants like Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase. The point noteworthy here is that these applications are largely rebranded and rechristened apps that have already been banned in the country since 2020.

Since June 2020, the government has banned a total of around 224 Chinese apps starting with about 59 apps in the first round, including popular applications like TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, ES File Explorer, and Mi Community.

In its latest order, the Ministry of electronics and IT said that these apps were transferring sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries such as China. It also directed top app stores including Google's Playstore to block these applications.

Govt of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security: Sources February 14, 2022

A government official said, "The 54 apps have already been blocked from being accessed in India through the PlayStore." However, there is no official list of the banned apps yet. PUBG Mobile has made a comeback in India with Krafton setting up a new office and cutting ties with its Chinese partners.

Apps that have been banned

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.

These apps are either a cloned version or have similar functionality, privacy issues and security threats as alleged in previously blocked 267 apps by the Centre in 2020, the ministry said said.