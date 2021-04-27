Free Remdesivir for COVID-19 patients in UP, announces Yogi govt

In a significant initiative taken by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, COVID-19 patients in the state will be provided Remdesivir - the coronavirus drug, free of cost across the state.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister that COVID-19 patients who are being treated in government and private hospitals across the state will get the drug free of cost.

While the administration will arrange the injections for government-run hospitals, private hospitals will have to buy Remdesivir from the companies and the market themselves for the patients.

The government has also said that if Remdesivir is not available in a private hospital and it is needed to save the patient, the District Magistrate and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) will be responsible for providing the injection.

It may also be noted that until April 30, the Centre has increased Uttar Pradesh's quota of the COVID-19 drug to 1.61 lakh vials. So far, UP has received 1.22 lakh vials of the drug.

In a related news, the CM has warned against black marketing and hoarding of the drug, saying that culprits will be charged under the National Security Act.

The state government also issued guidelines, stating that if there are no beds in the government hospitals them COVID-19 patients will be treated at private hospitals and the government will provide full reimbursement.

"The state government has fixed rates for COVID testing and treatment. If any complaints are registered against hospitals for charging more fees, strict action will be taken against them under the Epidemic Act," it also added.

"The COVID hospitals have been ordered to publicly announce the number of vacant beds twice during the day," it reads. "The COVID-19 infected patients, who are in home isolation, will be provided with a COVID kit which shall include medicines for seven days," the statement said.