FIR registered against MP Navneet Rana, husband for allegedly violating rules

Navneet Rana, MP from Amravati and her husband Ravi Rana, MLA from Badnera, were given a grand welcome by their supporters on Saturday night.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

A case has been registered against Independent MP Navneet Rana, her husband MLA Ravi Rana and 15 supporters for allegedly violating various rules and obstructing traffic during a function organised in
Amravati on Saturday to welcome the duo. A senior police officer gave this information on Sunday.

Earlier, the Rana couple were arrested on April 23 after they announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. They were granted bail in this case by a special court in Mumbai on May 4.

Read | MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana granted bail amid Hanuman Chalisa controversy

Navneet Rana, Lok Sabha member from Amravati and her husband Ravi Rana, MLA from Badnera, were given a grand welcome by their supporters on Saturday night when they returned here after 36 days. Local police officials said the welcome procession blocked traffic at several places, while the couple performed aarti after 10 pm, using loudspeakers.

Amravati Police Commissioner Aarti Singh said that the Rana couple has been booked by the Rajapeth police station under relevant provisions of IPC, Maharashtra Police Act and Environment Protection Act. Meanwhile, talking to a news channel, Ravi Rana said that he and his wife have not violated any rule in the programs organised by supporters in Nagpur and Amravati on Saturday.

Earlier, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against unknown persons after MP Navneet Rana filed a complaint alleging that she received multiple life threatening calls. Rana had filed the complaint with the Delhi Police on Wednesday. Rana was recently granted bail by a Mumbai court in connection with the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa case.

