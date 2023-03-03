Former Union Minister and BJP leader Satyabrata Mookherjee passes away at 90 | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Kolkata: Former Union minister and West Bengal BJP's ex-president Satyabrata Mookherjee died at his residence in Kolkata on Friday following prolonged illness, party sources said. Mookherjee, who was also an additional solicitor general of India before entering politics, was 90.

"Mookherjee was suffering from old-age-related ailments for quite some time. He breathed his last this morning," a party official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, tweeting, "Pained by the passing away of former Union Minister Shri Satyabrata Mookherjee. He played a vital role in building the BJP in West Bengal. He was respected for his legal acumen as well as intellectual prowess. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari also expressed grief.

"I am disheartened about the sad demise of former @BJP4Bengal President Shri Satyabrata Mukherjee. Popularly known as Jolu Babu, he was an MP & Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Govt. Condolences to his family members & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti," Adhikari tweeted.

The veteran politician was elected from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency on BJP ticket in 1999.

In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Mookherjee was the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers (September 2000-June 2002) and then for Commerce and Industry (July 2002-October 2003).

Mookherjee was president of the BJP's West Bengal unit from 2008 before he was replaced by Rahul Sinha in October 2009. He was the Additional Solicitor General of India before being elected to the Lok Sabha.

