Fire engulfs 7 houses in Assam's Dibrugarh

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated

ANI

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

As many as 6-7 houses were gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday in Assam's Dibrugarh, officials said."So far we have not received any information on the number of casualties or anything, the only information that we have so far is that 6-7 houses have caught fire...", Ujjwal Phukan, Vice President, of Dibrugarh Municipality told ANI hours after the fire mishap.

"We heard that 2 cylinders also exploded," he added. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated, they said. Upon receiving the word, Fire tenders were rushed to the scene and started operations to bring the fire under control.

More details were awaited.

