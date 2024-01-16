Headlines

FASTags with incomplete KYC to be detactivated after Jan 31: Check how to update

NHAI said that it had taken the initiative after it was informed that more than one FASTag has issued for particular vehicles without the necessary KYC, which clearly violates the RBI's mandate.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

article-main
Image courtesy: FACTLY
India's National Highway Authority (NHAI) has announced that it will deactivate any FASTags that have not undergone the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) procedure after January 31, 2024. Under the initiative of the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' that aims to prevent individuals from using single FASTag for multiple vehicles, or connecting several electronic toll collection tool to a single vehicle. To avoid any inconvenience, the NHAI advises users to complete the KYC process for their latest FASTag.

The NHAI said that it had taken the initiative after it was informed that more than one FASTag had been issued for particular vehicles without the necessary KYC, which clearly violates the RBI's mandate.

The highway body also said that FASTags are sometimes intentionally not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, which further leads to unnecessary delays at toll plazas and causes inconvenience to people using national highways.

Documents required for FASTtag KYC Update:

As per Reserve Bank of India guidelines, users are required to submit any of the following documents to complete KYC process:

  • Passport
  • Voter’s ID
  • Aadhar Card
  • Driving license
  • PAN card
  • NREGA job card

Additionally, you would also be required to submit vehicle’s registration certificate copy along with all these documents.

How to update KYC online:

  • Visit the IHMCL FASTag portal.
  • Login into the portal with your registered mobile number. 
  • Click on “My Profile”.
  • Check KYC status and select "Customer Type" under the KYC tab.
  • Fill necessary details with ID and address proof documents. 

How to update KYC offline:

To update KYC offline, first, you need to visit the nearest branch of your FASTag issuing bank. Fill out the KYC update form with updated details. The bank will then process and update the FASTag account with new data.

 

