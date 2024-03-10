Twitter
Farmers to start 'Rail Roko' protest amid Dilli Chalo protest, know which routes will be affected

Farmers led the national capital campaign to pressure the government to grant their demands, which included a legally-mandated MSP guarantee for all crops.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 09:53 AM IST

As part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march to Delhi, farmer bodies have called for a nationwide four-hour "rail roko" protest today to advance their demands, which include a legal guarantee on a minimum support price for crops. The four-hour protest, which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and end at 4 p.m., aims to pressure the government to grant their requests. The 'rail roko' blockade is expected to disrupt train services.

Farmers led the national capital campaign to pressure the government to grant their demands, which included a legally-mandated MSP guarantee for all crops. Following the security forces' breakup of their march to Delhi, the farmers in protest have taken up camp at the border crossings of Shambhu and Khanauri between Punjab and Haryana.Hundreds of farmers are expected to participate in the rail roko, which is also scheduled to occur in roughly 60 locations throughout Punjab and Haryana, so train disruptions are expected.

In an interview with news agency ANI, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that as part of their ongoing protests, which began at the Punjab-Haryana border on February 13, they have called for rail roko nationwide today. They have also asked farmers, labourers, and the general public to join them in their protests. 

Important points about the Rail Roko protest

  1. Pandher described the action as a partial rail roko protest and stated that there may be some minor inconvenience for the public today. Hundreds of farmers are expected to sit on railway tracks in the districts of Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Ferozepur. 
  2. To push for their demands, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal urged the Centre on Saturday to fulfil its obligation to provide a legal guarantee for MSP on all crops, even as farmers got ready to participate in the planned rail roko protest on March 10.
  3. Leaders of the farmers, Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, declared that the farmers will not stop protesting at the current locations until the government fulfils their demands.
  4. All border security has been tightened in response to the rail roko protest.
  5. On Sunday, Haryana police enforced Section 144 in the Ambala region in an effort to avert major disruptions. In addition, police have been stationed throughout the state in high-risk areas.
  6. The farmers' organisations that are a part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), the Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union, will also take part in the rail roko agitation.
  7. The protest is likely to affect state and intercity train schedules. Last month, several trains on the Delhi-Amritsar route ran late due to a farmers' sit-in protest near the railway tracks.
