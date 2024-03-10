Farmers to start 'Rail Roko' protest amid Dilli Chalo protest, know which routes will be affected

Farmers led the national capital campaign to pressure the government to grant their demands, which included a legally-mandated MSP guarantee for all crops.

As part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march to Delhi, farmer bodies have called for a nationwide four-hour "rail roko" protest today to advance their demands, which include a legal guarantee on a minimum support price for crops. The four-hour protest, which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and end at 4 p.m., aims to pressure the government to grant their requests. The 'rail roko' blockade is expected to disrupt train services.

Following the security forces' breakup of their march to Delhi, the farmers in protest have taken up camp at the border crossings of Shambhu and Khanauri between Punjab and Haryana.Hundreds of farmers are expected to participate in the rail roko, which is also scheduled to occur in roughly 60 locations throughout Punjab and Haryana, so train disruptions are expected.

In an interview with news agency ANI, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that as part of their ongoing protests, which began at the Punjab-Haryana border on February 13, they have called for rail roko nationwide today. They have also asked farmers, labourers, and the general public to join them in their protests.

Important points about the Rail Roko protest