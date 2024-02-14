Twitter
Headlines

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio mocks Airtel in Valentine's Day post, gets cheesy reply…

Lion engages in battle with 5 tigers in viral video, watch who emerges victorious

Meet star whose father gave him drugs at age 6, was addict by 8, went to jail, later became highest-paid actor, is now..

Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest: Punjab and Haryana HC issues notices to Centre, states on...

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty introduces Arjun Kapoor as menacing shaitaan, actor's visceral look impresses netizens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio mocks Airtel in Valentine's Day post, gets cheesy reply…

Lion engages in battle with 5 tigers in viral video, watch who emerges victorious

Meet star whose father gave him drugs at age 6, was addict by 8, went to jail, later became highest-paid actor, is now..

8 must watch Malayalam murder-mystery films

Benefits of consuming dragon fruit 

Foods to avoid before gym 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Meet actor who did 50 films in 4 years, except 2 all were super flop, earned Rs 71 crore, still a superstar

Meet star whose father gave him drugs at age 6, was addict by 8, went to jail, later became highest-paid actor, is now..

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty introduces Arjun Kapoor as menacing shaitaan, actor's visceral look impresses netizens

HomeIndia

India

Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest: Punjab and Haryana HC issues notices to Centre, states on...

One of the petitioners has sought directions from the court to stay all "obstructive" actions by the governments of Haryana and Punjab and the Union government against the farmers' protest.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Punjab and Haryana High court Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, and the states of Haryana and Punjab, on two separate petitions filed pertaining to the farmers' Delhi Chalo march.

One of the petitioners has sought directions from the court to stay all "obstructive" actions by the governments of Haryana and Punjab and the Union government against the farmers' protest, while the other has pleaded for directions to ensure no highway is blocked by the protesters and those who do so are punished.

The petitions came up for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, who was representing the Centre, said the court has issued notices and fixed February 15 as the next date of hearing.

He submitted that three Union ministers had held a meeting with the farmer leaders first on February 8 and then two ministers another round of meeting on Monday.

The government is ready for talks with the representatives of farmers on any issue, said Jain, stressing it is the government's view that the matter should be resolved through dialogue.

On the law and order situation, Jain said the court was informed that it was a state subject.

The Centre is ready to provide any support, even additional force, if the governments of Haryana and Punjab request for it, he said.

Petitioner Uday Partap Singh, based in Haryana's Panchkula, sought directions from the court to stay all obstructive actions by the governments of Haryana and Punjab and the central dispensation against farmers' protest.

In the plea, he submitted that the issue pertains to the unlawful sealing of the border between Haryana and Punjab, particularly at Shambhu border near Ambala, by the Haryana authorities, with an objective to prevent farmers from exercising their constitutional right to assemble and protest peacefully.

The petitioner further submitted that the Haryana government's actions, which include suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, exacerbate the situation, depriving the citizens of their right to information and communication.

"The road blockade not only inconveniences residents but also hampers the movement of ambulances, school buses, pedestrians, and other vehicles. This obstruction has resulted in increased traffic on alternative routes, causing delays and difficulties for including professionals like advocates, doctors and emergency services who are unable to reach their workplaces and attend promptly," the plea read.

The other petition, filed by one Arvind Seth, has sought directions to the states of Punjab, Haryana, the Centre and the National Highway Authority of India to ensure that none of the highways or other roads are blocked by protesters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who leads Rs 237000 crore company, earned over Rs 18 crore salary in...

Meet man with Rs 68880 cr net worth, brother-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 143610 cr wealth, his business is...

India, UAE sign 8 pacts as PM Modi meets President Al Nahyan; check details

Meet superstar with Rs 1000 crore net worth, still drives 20-year-old second-hand car, donated Rs 180 crore to...

'MSP law cannot...': Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda amid farmers' protest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE