Fake call centre duping US nationals on pretext of providing grants busted in Gurugram, 9 arrested

Representational Image

Police in Gurugram have allegedly busted a fake call center that has been duping US nationals using bitcoin under the guise of supplying them with federal grants ranging from USD 9,000 to 34,000, officials said on Wednesday.

According to reports, a joint team of the CM flying squad and Gurugram police conducted a raid on Tuesday night and arrested nine people.

Satyendra alias Sam, Ankis Sachdeva, all from Delhi, Abhisawan Sabarwal, Eklavya, and Vishal Vishwakarma, natives of Uttar Pradesh, and Thomsang, Chokhauni, and Magoi Ganglui, natives of Manipur, were arrested on Tuesday night.

Police said they have recovered Rs 1.5 lakh cash, four laptops, and three CPU from their possession.

The fake call centre was duping US nationals on the pretext of offering a grant on behalf of Federal Grant Washington DC between USD 9,000 and USD 34,000 and duped USD 200 to USD 1,600 in Google gift cards by redeeming, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Inderjeet Yadav (CM squad Gurugram) said based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at an office on the seventh floor of JMD Megapolis, Sohna road in sector 48.

When the police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sadar Sanjeev Balhara and DSP Yadav arrived at the office, the owners refused to present any genuine documentation pertaining to their business.

"The accused first collected the data like names, mobile numbers, emails and then sent them voicemail. They trapped foreigners after offering them grants of 9,000 to 34,000 dollars", th DSP said.

"They then used to ask the US nationals to purchase google gift cards and then redeemed after taking money through cryptocurrency. We are questioning the accused," he said.

The accused said that they had misled many foreigners by offering them grants, and that the call center had been operational for the past six months.

An FIR has been registered at the cybercrime police station under sections of cheating and IT Act.

READ| 'Sweetness of her voice mesmerised me every time': PM Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary