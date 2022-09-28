Search icon
'Sweetness of her voice mesmerised me every time': PM Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary

Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is known for her miraculous voice that has added charm to hundreds of songs and remains favourite of many till now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Wednesday.

To honour the contribution of Lata Mangeshkar to the Indian music industry and her efforts to bring laurels to the nation, Prime Minister announced to name of a chowk in Ayodhya after her on Wednesday.

“This chowk, named after Lata Didi, will also act as a place of inspiration for the people associated with the world of art in our country. It will show that it is also our duty to stay connected to India's roots, move towards modernity, to take India's art and culture to every corner of the world,” said PM Modi.

“Taking pride in India's thousands-year-old heritage, it is also our responsibility to take India's culture to the new generation,” he added.

PM Modi recalled cherished memories of Lata Mangeshkar, saying that whenever he spoke to her, the "familiar sweetness of her voice enchanted me every time."

“I remember, when the Bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was completed, I got a call from Lata didi. She was very happy, elated. She could not believe that the construction of Ram temple was finally starting,” he added.

 

The 14-tonne veena, an Indian classical music instrument that represents Saraswati - the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning - has been installed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to commemorate the singer's 93rd birthday.

 

The veena was created by renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who also created Gujarat's Statue of Unity (the world's highest statue).

The late singer's birth anniversary is today, and heartfelt tributes to her around the globe have been flooding in.  

Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is known for her miraculous voice that has added charm to hundreds of songs and remains favourite of many till now. She ruled the playback singing for decades. Popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar died in February this year.

She is one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry. She was born to classical singer Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti in Indore on 28 September, 1929. Her father's profession had a huge impact on Lata Mangeshkar who began learning music from him at a very early age. Not only Lata, but her siblings Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath also learned the art of singing from their father and are famous personalities in the music industry.

