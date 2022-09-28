'Sweetness of her voice mesmerised me every time': PM Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Wednesday.

To honour the contribution of Lata Mangeshkar to the Indian music industry and her efforts to bring laurels to the nation, Prime Minister announced to name of a chowk in Ayodhya after her on Wednesday.

“This chowk, named after Lata Didi, will also act as a place of inspiration for the people associated with the world of art in our country. It will show that it is also our duty to stay connected to India's roots, move towards modernity, to take India's art and culture to every corner of the world,” said PM Modi.

Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

“Taking pride in India's thousands-year-old heritage, it is also our responsibility to take India's culture to the new generation,” he added.

PM Modi recalled cherished memories of Lata Mangeshkar, saying that whenever he spoke to her, the "familiar sweetness of her voice enchanted me every time."

“I remember, when the Bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was completed, I got a call from Lata didi. She was very happy, elated. She could not believe that the construction of Ram temple was finally starting,” he added.

लता दीदी के नाम पर बना ये चौक, हमारे देश में कला जगत से जुड़े लोगों के लिए भी प्रेरणा स्थली की तरह कार्य करेगा।



ये बताएगा कि भारत की जड़ों से जुड़े रहकर, आधुनिकता की ओर बढ़ते हुए, भारत की कला और संस्कृति को विश्व के कोने-कोने तक पहुंचाना, ये भी हमारा कर्तव्य है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2022

The 14-tonne veena, an Indian classical music instrument that represents Saraswati - the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning - has been installed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to commemorate the singer's 93rd birthday.

Uttar Pradesh | Visuals from an intersection in Ayodhya which will be inaugurated today as 'Lata Mangeshkar Chowk' by CM Yogi Adityanath, on the late singing maestro's birth anniversary. A Veena weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the intersection. pic.twitter.com/xd9uyyORqV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 28, 2022

The veena was created by renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who also created Gujarat's Statue of Unity (the world's highest statue).

The late singer's birth anniversary is today, and heartfelt tributes to her around the globe have been flooding in.

Remembering the legendary queen of melody, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji on her birth anniversary.

Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is known for her miraculous voice that has added charm to hundreds of songs and remains favourite of many till now. She ruled the playback singing for decades. Popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar died in February this year.

She is one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry. She was born to classical singer Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti in Indore on 28 September, 1929. Her father's profession had a huge impact on Lata Mangeshkar who began learning music from him at a very early age. Not only Lata, but her siblings Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath also learned the art of singing from their father and are famous personalities in the music industry.