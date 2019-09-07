Explained: Why ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 is a success despite setback

The Orbiter continues to perform its function successfully even though the communications have been lost with Vikram the Lander and Pragyaan the Rover.

All hope is not lost where effort is made, for the Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter and its eight instruments still continue to operate successfully, orbiting the moon and studying it from above, even though contact has been lost with Vikram lander that was carrying the Pragyaan rover.

An Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official confirmed on Saturday that 95% of the Chandrayaan-2 mission is still intact, even though currently the communication link to the Vikram lander has been lost.

"Only 5% of the mission has been lost, i.e. Vikram the lander and Pragyaan the rover," said the official, adding that the remaining 95%, which is the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, continues to perform its function successfully.

Scientists are of the opinion that the Orbiter, with its technical lifespan of one year, will over the course of time send several pictures and information to ISRO contributing to the frontiers of science. The Orbiter can also send information regarding the whereabouts of the lander and help astronomers at ISRO track its exact location and determine if the Vikram crash-landed or the communication got simply cut-off due to a technical snag.

Earlier, former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday had also said that the communication loss with "Vikram" lander may not have been due to crash-landing.

"We have to find out from the communication data whether it is a soft landing or it is a crash landing. In my opinion, it is not a crash landing because the communication channel is on between the lander and the orbiter. It should be intact. So, let us hope after the analysis done, we may be able to get the final figure," he had said while talking to a news agency.

The communication data which is missing is being analysed, he had said.

All eyes were pinned on Chandrayaan-2's historic landing on the lunar south pole when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that communication with the Vikram lander of the spacecraft was lost moments before its planned landing on moon's surface.

"Vikram lander descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analyzed," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan had announced.

With unwavering support, the Prime Minister had assured the scientists at ISRO that the nation was proud of them, regardless.

"Don't lose hope. Be courageous. There are ups and downs in life. What you all have done is not a small thing. You have done a great service to the country, science and mankind. I am with you. I wish you all the best," the Prime Minister told the scientists.

Modi addressed the nation from the ISRO Control Centre, today (September 07, 2019) at 8 AM.

The Vikram lander was planned to land on the far side of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This would have been followed by rover (Pragyan) roll-out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.