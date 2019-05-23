EVMs are tamper-proof, cannot be hacked, says former CEC OP Rawat

Former Election Commissioner OP Rawat on Wednesday said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof and cannot be hacked.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EC rejected the opposition parties' demand that VVPAT slips be matched with EVM data first before counting of votes on May 23.

Talking to ANI, Rawat said, "EVMs can't be tampered with. EVM security protocol is so strict whenever a strong room has to be opened, representatives of all political parties have to be there, machines are taken out in their presence."

"A mock poll is also conducted at the polling station where all the polling agents are asked to vote and then count, so all these arrangements ensure transparency in the whole process," he added.

On the possibility of accepting the demand made by 22 political parties, Rawat said, "If there is no utility of this exercise, then why do it? SC in its order has also said that it should be done only at five polling stations in a legislative assembly. That is more than sufficient."

He also said that all institutions are aware of unnecessary complaints filed in a frivolous manner.

Maintaining that no substance was found in past complaints regarding the EVMs, Rawat said, "EVM is a standalone machine which is not connected to the Internet, wifi or even an electricity cable. We even got the VVPAT sample verified by the Indian Statistical Institute which also said that EVMs are completely safe and tamper-proof."

Voting for the general elections, in seven phases, has concluded. The counting of votes will take place tomorrow.