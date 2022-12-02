Elections 2022: How to check your name in voters' list and what to do if it's not there?

Voters cast their ballots in Gujarat and Himachal's long-awaited legislative assembly elections. Gujarat elections' first round of voting took place on December 1, and the second round is scheduled for December 5. First-phase voting has been completed for 89 seats, with a 63.14 percent overall voter turnout.

Voters must be included on the voter's list in order to cast a ballot. You can check to see if your name is on the voter list in one of two ways. Here is a detailed instruction.

Here's how to use the official website to check your name on the voter list online

Step 1: Open the electoral search page of the National Voters' Service Portal. Here's the links: https://www.nvsp.in/

Step 2: There are two options available to you once you arrive at the page. You can use your personal information, such as your constituency information, to search for information. The alternative is to utilise an EPIC number, which stands for Electors Photo Identification Card number.

Step 3: Check the voter information using the information you registered, check that your name is on the voters' list, and determine whether you are able to vote.

Here’s how to check your name in voter’s list online via EC App

Step 1: Install the Election Commission of India's "Voter Helpline".

Step 2 Use your personal information or EPIC number to find for your name using the "electoral search" option in the app.

Here’s how to check your name in voter’s list offline via SMS

Step 1: Enter your EPIC number in the field for mobile text messages.

Step 2 Type the number on your voter ID card.

Step 3: Send this SMS to 1950 or 9211728082.

Step 4: Your phone screen will show your name and polling place number.

Step 5: You will see a "no record found" reply message if your name is not on the voter's list.

If you still can't find your name on the voter list, you might not be registered to vote. Here are the steps for both online and offline registration.

Here's how to add your name to the electoral roll online

Step 1: Go to www.eci.nic.in and select the "Online Voter Registration" link.

Step 2: Create a unique username and password to register on the website.

Step 3: Upload your picture in the area designated for the user's passport-size photo.

Step 4: Upload additional documents, such as an address proof. If you are unable to submit the documents online, you can request that a Booth Level Officer come to your home to collect the documents.

Here's how to add your name to the electoral roll offline

Step 1: Download the registration form from the election commission website or pick one up at the ERO office.

Step 2: Complete the form with the necessary information and attach the required documentation.

Step 3: Send the completed form to the Booth Level Officer or the Voter Center of your constituency.

