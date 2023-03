Earthquake in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad (file photo)

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and several parts of north India on Tuesday night. This comes as a major earthquake of 6.6 magnitudes struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of houses as buildings shook. The tremors were felt around 10.20 pm.