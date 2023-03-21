Search icon
Earthquake: Strong tremors rock Delhi NCR, several other parts of North India

6.6 magnitude earthquake hits several north Indian states at 10:20 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

Earthquake in North India| Photo: PTI

Delhi NCR was hit by an earthquake of 6.6 magnitudes in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on March 21. Tremors were felt in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and even in Jalandhar. Tremors were felt in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Himacha, Jammu and Kashmirl. 

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property. According to an automated report generated by the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

Tremors were felt in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.  Traumatized people left their homes. The epicentre of the quake was 90 km from Kalafgan, Afghanistan. 

