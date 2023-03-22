Dwarka Expressway to connect Delhi to Gurugram, cut down traffic and travel time: Check launch date

Dwarka Expressway to cut down travel time between Delhi and Gurugram (File photo)

After the inauguration of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is the country’s longest expressway project, the National Highway Authority of India is gearing up to open the Dwarka Expressway in the national capital, aimed at cutting through traffic and travel time.

According to the authorities, the construction work of the Dwarka Expressway is 95 percent complete, and the entire project is expected to be inaugurated by April 2023, when it will be ready for commuters. The new expressway will be a major connecting point between Delhi and Gurugram.

The Dwarka Expressway is a 29-kilometer long stretch and is also known as the Northern Peripheral Road or NH 248-BB. It will be high-speed and access controlled and will be connecting Delhi and Gurugram, reducing the traffic and travel time between the two cities.

With a construction cost of Rs 9,000 crores, the Dwarka Expressway in Delhi is the country's first elevated urban motorway, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The expressway will cut down the traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

According to the authorities, around 50 to 60 percent of the traffic on NH-8 will increase the traffic flow towards Sohna Road and Golf Course Road. It will connect several areas such as Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Munirka, and IIT Delhi.

The Delhi-Dwarka Expressway, when finished, will benefit commuters heading towards the Terminal 3 of the IGI airport, Vasant Kunj, IIT, Munirka, Mehrauli, and other areas of south Delhi. The urban expressway is aimed at reducing traffic at crowded points in Delhi.

The 16-lane access controlled will be connecting Shiv Murti in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurugram. It is expected that the Dwarka Expressway will be open to the public towards the end of April.

