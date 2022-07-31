Double engine govt playing double game: Former CM Kumaraswamy hits out over recent killings in Karnataka

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka's previous chief minister, H.D. Kumarswamy, slammed his state's leadership on Saturday for "destroying" the state, which he referred to as the "garden of peace," after a 23-year-old man was killed on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

In a series of tweets addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the former chief minister claimed, "An incompetent, helpless @BJP4Karnataka government that is unable to protect not only the people of the country but also its workers, the Praveen Nettaru murder case has been handed over to the NIA for investigation. However, the NIA is reluctant to investigate all the killings on the coast! Why?"

"The government has information about every murder along the coast. It is also known that those murders are happening. However, the `double engine government` is playing a double game. The @bjp party which claims to be the biggest political party in the world is too weak to guarantee the lives of the youth who brought it to power," he added.

Kumaraswamy asked Bommai whether he had taken any action for "peace of mind" in the wake of the incident.

"What was the message given to the people in Mangalore by the brave Chief Minister @BSBommai who handed over Praveen`s murder case to NIA investigation? Did the words "keep the peace" come to their tongues at least once? Didn`t come!! Did you take action for peace of mind? Not even that. They added more ghee to the violence," he tweeted.

Kumaraswamy lashed out at the Chief Minister, saying that he "doesn't trust" the police system because of the Chief Minister's decision to turn the issue over to the NIA.

"How many cases investigated by NIA have a logical conclusion? There is none. What was the message given by the Chief Minister to the state police who were proceeding with the investigation after handing over to NIA? He who was the home minister himself, after becoming the CM, he does not trust the police system under him!! Isn`t this ironic," he tweeted.

"Are there no efficient police officers in the state? If loyal and honest officers are given free rein, they can root out coastal violence. @BJP4Karnataka Government does not want it. The drama of entrusting the NIA without trusting the competent authorities is going to build a `tomb` for the investigation of the massacres," he added.

He said that the Chief Minister had "destroyed" what he called the "garden of peace for all races" in the state.

"Karnataka is a garden of peace for all races. You have destroyed it. Your empire, which is built under the head of the poisonous snake called violence, will surely fall prey to violence. The outrage of the same activists will write the epic poem for the pleasure of power on the heads of the activists. Coastal upset, Karnataka to be upset," he tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)