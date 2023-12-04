'Don’t vent ire of poll defeats in Parliament’: PM Modi urges opposition amid BJP's electoral triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the Opposition to focus on constructive discussions in Parliament instead of expressing frustration over recent assembly poll defeats.

In a candid address outside the Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Opposition, urging them to shift their focus from venting frustration over assembly poll defeats to engaging in constructive discussions within the Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked a significant victory in the electoral arena, securing a sweeping triumph in the three crucial Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, setting the stage for the impending general election in 2024.

Addressing the media ahead of the winter session, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of the Opposition learning from their recent electoral setbacks and advised them to abandon a negative approach. He suggested that instead of allowing the echoes of defeat to resonate within the parliamentary walls, Opposition leaders should seize the golden opportunity to embrace positivity, draw lessons from their losses, and break free from the nine-year streak of negativity.

Speaking on the recent election results, Prime Minister Modi remarked, "If I speak on the basis of the recent elections' results, this is a golden opportunity for our colleagues sitting in the Opposition. Instead of taking out your anger of defeat in this session, if you go ahead with positivity and learn from the defeat and leave behind the tendency of negativity of the last 9 years, the country will change their point of view for them."

Expressing optimism, he highlighted the encouraging nature of the election outcomes, stating, "The results of the four-state elections are encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of the common people of the country and to the bright future of the country."

With the BJP poised to form governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, having crossed the majority threshold in all three states, the elections dealt a significant blow to the Congress party, currently in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. However, the Congress emerged victorious in Telangana, dealing a decisive blow to K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Following the electoral upheaval, the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana submitted their resignation letters to their respective governors. These state assembly elections were seen as a pivotal semi-final ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha poll scheduled for the next year.