DNA TV Show: What will Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue team plans to do next as initial strategy fails?

Navyuga Engineering Company is constructing the tunnel in Uttarkashi. The same company had the contract for the construction of a bridge on Samruddhi Highway, in August this year, 20 people including 10 laborers died when the girder collapsed.

More than 65 hours have passed since 40 laborers were trapped after the portion of an under construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi. The rescue operation is also going on, but till now not a single laborer has been taken out of the tunnel.

A team of more than 200 people from National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited i.e. NHIDCL, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, BRO and National Highways are working.

The total length of the tunnel under construction is 4 and a half kilometers. The initial 200 meter portion has been concretely constructed. After 200 meters, debris has fallen in an area of about 60 meters. All 40 workers are trapped after the debris. Construction is still raw in the 2000 meter stretch beyond this.

The first three to four hours were spent in assessing the incident and how to start rescue operations. Later it was decided that the 60 meter area where debris had fallen would be removed and the workers would be evacuated safely. This was Plan A of the team engaged in the rescue operation. The work of removing the debris started, it took another 36 hours. But the workers could not be taken out.

By Monday afternoon, about 25 meters of debris had been removed, but the part of the tunnel where the debris has fallen is raw. Due to this, debris fell again and the rescue team's plan failed.

Hence the rescue operation was delayed, and till now the lives of 40 workers are at stake. SDRF has said that all the workers trapped in the tunnel are safe. There has also been a claim of having contact with the workers.

Navyuga Engineering Company is constructing the tunnel in Uttarkashi. The same company had the contract for the construction of a bridge on Samruddhi Highway, in August this year, 20 people including 10 laborers died when the girder collapsed. A case under section 304 of IPC i.e. culpable homicide was registered against the company.,

Now, to save the workers and get them out safely, the Rescue Team has started working on Plan B. Under Plan B, the rescue team has called for an auger drill machine and pipes on the spot. Work on this also started Tuesday evening. The workers trapped in the tunnel will be taken out through these pipes of 3 feet diameter and 5 feet length.

The administration has said that the workers trapped in the tunnel are safe. Food and water are being sent to the workers through small pipes, walkie talkies were sent through these pipes. It is claimed that only after talking to the workers, the area where the debris had fallen was discovered. Arrangements have been made to ensure that the workers do not face any problem with oxygen inside the tunnel. As time is passing, the concern of the workers and their families is increasing.

The tunnel accident happened on the morning of 12th November i.e. on the day of Diwali. Due to Diwali, no senior officer was present at the construction site.