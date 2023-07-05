DNA Special: PM Modi's strong message on terrorism promoted by neighbouring countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi| Photo: File

Today there is hardly any country in the world, which is not suffering from terrorism in one way or the other. Be it America, Russia, China or Europe, terrorism has affected every country. India will probably be the only country which has faced most of the sponsored terrorism and is still doing it today, be it Kashmir, or Punjab, state-sponsored terrorism Don't know how many wounds have been given to us and India has not got these wounds only, terrorism has wounded the whole humanity.

Today the whole world is suffering from terrorism but still India has to remind them again and again that the process of using terrorism as a policy should stop. India and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi fight against terrorism from every major platform Let's call upon warn about the danger of terrorism, but in spite of this there are many countries of the world, who see terrorism through their own eyes, and find possibilities for themselves in that too.

One such country is Pakistan. Today, it is not hidden from anyone that Pakistan not only gives shelter to terrorists on its soil but also uses terrorism as a tool. Since its birth, Pakistan has been resorting to terrorism to humiliate India and weaken India.

Its well-wishers like China not only turn a blind eye to this Pak-sponsored terrorism but also support him when the opportunity arises. That is why today at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization i.e. SCO summit, PM Modi spoke strongly to both these countries on terrorism.

PM Modi made it clear that the SCO Summit under the chairmanship of India has started today. The heads of eight countries including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif participated in this summit.

Xi Jinping was also present in the virtual meeting and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif too and without naming these two countries, PM Modi bashed Pakistan as well as China on terrorism. After this stand of PM Modi, Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif must have also understood that if India knows how to show hospitality then it also knows how to show mirrors and that too in a crowded gathering.

PM Modi Reprimanding Pakistan, said that some countries use cross-border terrorism as their policies and give shelter to terrorists. Not only this, but he also appealed to SCO member countries to criticize such countries. During this, PM Modi also expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan, he said that providing humanitarian assistance to Afghans and protecting the rights of women, children and minorities there is also a priority for India.