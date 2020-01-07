DMK walks out of Tamil Nadu Assembly over Citizenship Amendment Act

The legislators of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly after the Speaker disallowed MLA MK Stalin to raise the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the house.

The DMK chief had earlier submitted a resolution against the CAA saying the country is burning, therefore, he should be allowed to take up the issue.

The Speaker, however, told Stalin, "I am considering the resolution that you have submitted. I would take prompt action at the right time."

Addressing the media, Stalin said, "I had sent a letter to the TN assembly secretary to move a resolution against CAA, and till today there has not been any clarity whether it will be taken up or not. I asked the Speaker regarding this issue." He further added that since only two more days are left in the session, it seems this is not going to be taken up by the house.

"It is not just Tamil Nadu, but across the country there are protests and deaths on this issue and it is a burning issue. The speaker has not given us permission for this. In Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and they have opposed it. What more, the BJP In Assam has opposed it. Even the political parties which supported CAA in parliament have announced that they will not implement in their respective states," Stalin said.

The DMK chief also said that "we want to give a strong message that we too don’t support it. But the AIADMK in the state is not taking any step but just working for the BJP in the centre and hence we have walked out of the assembly today."

Yesterday, the DMA MLAs staged a walkout during the Governor Banwarilal Purohit's speech over their disagreement with the state government's stance on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and various other issues.

MLAs of Congress and IUML, which are DMK allies too staged a walkout. Congress MLA Vijayadharana said, "We are against the CAA all the opposition parties in the state- DMK, Congress and IUML have staged a walkout, boycotting the governor's address. This is to condemn the AIADMK's support to CAA in the parliament. The act is against the interest of minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils. The fear is that people living in India for years together will have to prove their citizenship."