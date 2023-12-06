DMK MP sparks controversy by calling Hindi heartland states 'Gaumutra States', issues apology after backlash

Referring to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh as the 'Gaumutra States', Senthilkumar stoked controversy after making remarks in the Lok Sabha that people in the country should realise that BJP can only win elections in these States.

Bharatiya Janata Party sternly criticised Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP DNV Senthilkumar for calling the Hindi heartland states 'Gaumutra States' saying that DMK has continuously given statements against North India and Hindi. Moreover, Congress leaders also slammed Senthilkumar for the controversial remarks and said that Sanatana Dharma culture is revered by over 1 billion Indians and derogatory remarks against Hindu culture will weaken the position of INDIA Alliance's efforts in challenging the BJP in the Hindi heartland and further demanded an apology from Lok Sabha Parliamentarian.

Referring to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh as the 'Gaumutra States', Senthilkumar stoked controversy after making remarks in the Lok Sabha that people in the country should realise that BJP can only win elections in these States. These remarks received a strong reaction not only from the BJP but also from Congress as party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stating that 'Gau Mata' is respected by all whereas Karti Chidambaram demanded an apology from the DMK MP.

Earlier in Lok Sabha today, DMK MP Senthilkumar said, "Union Territories always look toward becoming States. But this is the first case where a state has become a Union Territory. BJP has just won many of the state elections. When they are not able to win a state they make it a Union Territory where they can have control over the governor and can run governance through them. If they were confident of a win there they would have not made it."

"So people of this country should think that the power of the BJP is winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi and what we generally call the 'Gaumutra states'," he added.

Issuing an apology later, Senthilkumar posted on X, "Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in an inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across."

The election results in the four states led to the Congress losing its governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the BJP and also failed to dislodge the BJP government from Madhya Pradesh. However, it was able to register victory in Telangana