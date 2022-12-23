Search icon
Dhaula Kuan, Manesar to be joined by elevated road to ease Delhi-Gurgaon traffic; details

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked NHAI to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

Delhi-Gurgaon traffic: The Dwarka Expressway will provide some relief (File)

Those who travel from Delhi to Gurgaon and vice versa are forced to negotiate bumper-to-bumper traffic. They lose time and fuel-money on a daily basis. Giving a much-needed relief to them, the National Highway Authority of India is planning to construct a road that will join Dhaula Kuan and Manesar.

The elevated road will be built above the existing road. Only light vehicles will be allowed to ply on it. This road will be built to ease the traffic between Delhi and Gurgaon. Since both Dhaula Kuan and Manesar have office spaces, this road will prove to be a boon to office-goers. 

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked NHAI to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh informed the media about the development. 

He said on Wednesday that on Tuesday, the minister discussed with him traffic jams in Gurgaon. He also said that people are forced to spend hours in traffic jams.

Singh said there is a pressing need for an elevated road connecting Dhaula Kuan and Manesar. He said this in view of the rising population and growing pressure on the city's infrastructure. 

The Dwarka Expressway will provide some relief. After the construction of the Dwarka Expressway, traffic could be diverted to Mahipalpur Junction. However, despite this, the pressure on Manesar will continue. Hence, an elevated road is the need of the hour.

