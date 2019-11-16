DGCA suspends flying licenses of two IndiGo pilots for three months

Two pilots of IndiGo airlines had their flying licenses suspended for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday for a runway incursion four months ago at the Chennai Airport.

According to an ANI report, the pilots on board the Chennai-Ahmedabad flight were asked on July 14 by the Chennai Air Control (ATC) to stop at the runway holding point before taking off, an instruction which the pilots did not follow through by crossing the point. The pilots were issued show-cause notices, too, stating that they "endangered the safety of aircraft and passengers on board."

A DGCA circular states, "...flight crews should use a continuous loop process for actively monitoring and updating their progress and location during taxi." It is this advisory that the incident violated, according to a DGCA probe.

"This includes knowing the aircraft's present location and mentally calculating the next location on the route that will require increased attention. The above action of the crew jeopardised the safety of the aircraft and passengers," ANI quoted the DGCA probe report.