Delhi: Woman, beaten by employers, found lying in her own urine; hair chopped off

New Delhi: A sordid tale of atrocities against women has come to the fore in Delhi. A 48-year-old woman, who worked for a couple as a house help, was thrashed by her employers in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Sunday. According to the police, the woman, a native of West Bengal, was physically abused by the couple, adding they had also chopped her hair off. The woman has been admitted to a hospital, and her family in Bengal has been informed about the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the police received the information on May 17 that a medico-legal case had arrived at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital wherein the woman had been physically assaulted by her employers.

The victim, Rajini, was employed by Abhineet and his wife, who paid her Rs 7,000 per month.

The police said the woman claimed she had been thrashed by the couple and her hair was chopped off. Based on her statement, they filed a case under sections of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement and assault was registered.

Her placement agency said on Sunday, they received a call from her employers that Rajini had been unwell and should be taken home. The owner of the agency told the news agency PTI that they dropped her at his office and left. "Later, I found her lying in her own urine and saw that she couldn't move. She wasn't unwell, they had beaten her up," he said.

The owner said Rajini told him that they would beat her regularly and on Sunday, they dragged her out of her room. He claimed she has injuries all over the body.

The police said the medical report said she had suffered physical assault, head trauma, and had been vomiting. She also had injuries to her eyes, face, limbs and abdomen.

The agency said the couple had hired another house help before Rajini but fired her later claiming she was stealing and had spiked their food with rat poison.

With inputs from PTI