Delhi Unlock 3.0: From opening of markets to malls, here is the list of what's allowed and what's not from tomorrow

As the number of COVID-19 positive cases continues to decline in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (June 13) issued a set of new guidelines for relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions from June 14.

The CM announced that after 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner.

Delhi Unlock: Here's what allowed

1. Private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm.

2. All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm.

3. In government offices, there will be 100% attendance of group ‘A’ officers and 50% for the rest.

4. Essential activities will continue.

5.Restaurants are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity.

6. Religious places are open but no visitors allowed.

What remains closed:

1. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.

2. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings prohibited.

3. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theatres and multiplexes will remain closed.

4. Spas, gyms, Yoga institutes will remain closed.

5. Public parks & gardens will remain closed.

CM Kejriwal on May 31 had announced the phased reopening of Delhi had allowed the resumption of construction and manufacturing activities. Last week, the chief minister decided to reopen the markets and malls but on an odd-even basis. The services of Delhi Metro were also resumed for the general public with a 50 per cent seating capacity last week.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 213 new Covid cases, which is the lowest since March 1 when a total of 175 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the national capital.