Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for full dress Republic Day parade rehearsal: Follow these instructions

India will celebrate 71st Republic Day on January 26 and ahead of the parade, a full dress rehearsal will be held on January 23.

The Delhi Traffic Police has imposed several restrictions on vehicular movement in the national capital to facilitate the rehearsal.

The rehearsal will have the same route as that of the Parade on Republic Day. The Parade rehearsal will start at 09.50 AM on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort.

There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the Parade along the route, Delhi Police said in a traffic advisory.

The following is the route of the Parade:

Vijay Chowk — Rajpath -'C'-Hexagon -Tilak Marg - Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg — Netaji Subhash Marg - Red Fort.

Traffic Restrictions:

In order to facilitate smooth passage of the Parade, movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the Parade will be restricted as under:-

(1) No traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 06.00 PM on 22.01.2020 till Parade is over.

(2) No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11.00 PM on 22.01.2020 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over.

(3) 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 09.15 AM on23.01.2020 till Parade crosses Tilak Marg.

(4) From 10.00 AM on 23.01.2020 Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions.

Cross Traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade. Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0900 hours to 1230 hours, for their own convenience.

NORTH —SOUTH CORRIDOR

Ring Road — Ashram Chowk — Sarai Kale Khan - I.P. Flyover - Rajghat - Ring Road

From Madarsa - Lodhi Road 'T' point - Aurobindo Marg — AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan — Vande Matram Marg.

EAST- WEST CORRIDOR

Ring Road-Bhairon Road- Mathura Road — Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg — AIIMS Chowk —Ring Road — Dhaula Kuan — Vande Matram Marg — Shankar Road — Park Street or Mandir Marg.

Ring Road- Boulevard Road- Barf Khana Chowk — Rani Jhansi Flyover- Faiz Road — Vande Matram Marg — R/A Shankar Road.

Ring Road — ISBT — Chnadgi Ram Akhara — I.P College — Mall Road — Azadpur — Punjabi Bagh.

FOR NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan — Vande Matram Marg — Panchkuian Road -Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover -R/A Jhandewalan — D.B. Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

FOR OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi: Ring Road- Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road — Rajghat-Ring Road-Chowk Yamuna Bazar- S.P. Mukherjee Marg-Chhatta Rail-Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Rly. Station.

Though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay.

BUS TERMINATING POINTS

Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:

1. Park Street/UdyanMarg

2. Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj)

3. R/A Kamla Market.

4. Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium)

5. Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road)

6. Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar)

7. Mori Gate

8. ISBT Kashmiri Gate

9. ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

10. Tis Hazari Court

INTERSTATE BUSES:

(I) Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

(II) Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.

(III) Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

(IV) All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

METRO SERVICES

Metro Rail Service will remain available for commuters at all metro stations, except two, during the full Dress rehearsal ceremony on Jan 23, 2020. Name of Metro Station Boarding/De-boarding not allowed From 5.00 AM till 12.00 noon: Kendriya Sachivalaya, Udyog Bhawan.

HTVs/ LGVs

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to enter Delhi from borders from 2200 hrs on 22.01.2020 till the Parade is over.

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to ply between I.S.B.T. Sarai kale Khan and I.S.B.T. Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road from 0730 hrs to 1330 hrs on 23.01.2020.

TSR/TAXIS

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 0700 hours on 23.01.2020 in the Area bound by:-

MOTHER TERESA CRESCENT — BABA KHARAK SINGH MARG — ASHOKA ROAD UPTO R/A PATEL CHOWK — SANSAD MARG UPTO TOLSTOY MARG UPTO — TOLSTOY MARG UPTO KASTURBA GANDHI MARG — KASTURBA GANDHI MARG UPTO FEROZESHAH ROAD — FEROZESHAH ROAD UPTO R/A MANDI HOUSE — BHAGWAN DASS ROAD — MATHURA ROAD — SUBRAMANIAM BHARTI MARG — HUMAYUN ROAD — A.P.3 ABDUL KALAM MARG — KAMAL ATA TURK MARG — KAUTILYA MARG AND SARDAR PATEL ROAD (EXCLUDING).

Instructions to General Public

In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi till 15.02.2020.

General public and motorists are requested to keep patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.