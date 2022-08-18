Delhi Rohingya row explained: How tweets by Hardeep Singh Puri on refugee resettlement triggered AAP vs Centre

Hardeep Singh Puri (File)

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing, on Wednesday, triggered a massive row after he retweeted a news link claiming 1,100 Rohingyas would be resettled in EWS flats in Delhi's Bakkarwala area. He later retracted the statement after the Delhi government said they were not consulted and the Union Home Ministry denied the report.

Puri wrote on the social media platform that Rohingyas would get basic amenities, UNHCR identity cards, and Delhi police protection.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision, all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in the Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection. Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) will be disappointed. India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 and provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," he wrote.

The Union Home Ministry, however, contradicted the minister saying it hadn't given any order regarding providing EWS flats to "Rohingya illegal foreigners".

Puri later said the Home Ministry's statement regarding the announcement was the "correct position" of the government.

Home Ministry’s press release with respect to the issue of Rohingya illegal foreigners gives out the correct position. https://t.co/NhLPKaJTdg August 17, 2022

According to Hindustan Times, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar conducted a meeting on July 29 where a decision was taken to shift some of the refugees to a tenement for poor families in Bakkarwala area in outer Delhi. The paper claims to have seen the minutes of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party opposed the alleged decision saying the elected government was not consulted before making the decision. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Delhi Home Minister Manish Sisodia was bypassed and that the chief secretary held a meeting with the Delhi police.

Sisodia also said in a tweet that the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor had taken the decision with officers and Delhi Police and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and himself weren't kept in the loop. "The Delhi government will not allow this conspiracy to illegally settle Rohingyas in Delhi," he added.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia shifted the blame on the Delhi chief secretary and accused the AAP government of doing what he called the policy of appeasement.