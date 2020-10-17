Delhi Riots: Chargesheet against Tahir Hussain in money laundering case

The ED was probing allegations that Hussain and his links laundered about Rs 1.10 crore through a purported shell or dummy companies to instigate protests and riots.

A chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in a Delhi court against the sacked AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain. The chargesheet is related to money laundering in the February communal violence case of northeast Delhi

The ED was probing allegations that Hussain and his links laundered about Rs 1.10 crore through a purported shell or dummy companies to instigate protests and riots against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat took cognisance of the offences under section 3 (money laundering) read with section 70 (offences by companies) punishable under section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against Hussain and co-accused Amit Gupta.

Hussain and Gupta have been asked to be produced in court on October 19 by the Additional Sessions Judge, reported Zeenews. According to Zeenews reporters, the court said, "There is prima facie sufficient incriminating material about the involvement of the accused persons. Thus, cognizance of the offence under section 3 read with Section 70, punishable under Section 4 of PMLA, 2002 is taken against accused Tahir Hussain and accused Amit Gupta."

ED in its chargesheet said that investigation in the case was in progress and a supplementary complaint may be filed later, reported Zeenews.Hussain is in judicial custody in the case.The ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta had earlier told the court that Hussain was allegedly involved in money laundering and various other acts of cheating, falsification and forgery of documents, and criminal conspiracy.Matta had said the ED had seized several incriminating documents and digital devices after conducting searches at various premises.The ED also alleged that Hussain had entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferring money from the accounts of many companies.This money, which was allegedly proceeds of crime, was used for committing various other scheduled offences, the agency had claimed.Senior advocate K K Manan and advocate Rizwan, appearing for Hussain, had claimed that he was a victim of circumstances and was falsely implicated in the case.Hussain was arrested in several cases related to the riots. He has also been booked under the stringent anti-terror law - Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act - in a conspiracy case related to the riots.He was also arrested in connection with the murder of IB official Ankit Sharma during the riots.Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.