Delhi reports first case of monkeypox, 31-year-old man with no travel history hospitalised

Representational Image

Delhi on Sunday reported its first confirmed case of Monkeypox. Surprisingly, the 31-year-old man has no travel history, unlike the three other cases reported in the country.

The patient has been admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College with fever and skin lesions, the Health Ministry confirmed today.

The man, a resident of West Delhi, had attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, official sources told PTI.

A resident of West Delhi, the man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, the sources said. "Contact tracing process has been initiated," the sources said.

This comes a day after the World Health Organisation declared the rare viral disease a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)". The WHO label is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.