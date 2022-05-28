IMD predicts rains in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram; no heatwave conditions for five days

The weather agency has predicted rains over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky, thunderstorms and rains in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon on Sunday and Monday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark on Saturday after a few days of pleasant weather. The minimum temperature settled at 26.9 degree Celsius.

The weather agency said heatwave conditions were unlikely for the next five days.

IMD said the plains of northwest India and large parts of the central region are likely to see a rise in temperature.

"Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest India during next three days while gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of central India during next two days," the IMD bulletin said.

