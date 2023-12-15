Headlines

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

8 inspirational quotes of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

5 players Rohit Sharma led MI can buy in IPL Auction 2024

Bizarre foods eaten in India 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

This popular filmmaker almost went bankrupt after back-to-back flops, took risk of directing a love story and he...

Salaar: Insider claims Prabhas-starrer is 5 times bigger than KGF, reveals they have created 'largest sets' covering...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach

This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. 

This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said. 

Sources said that the Special Cell will be escorting the accused from the gate of the Parliament premises to inside the building to recreate the scene of the incident intricately. The Special Cell team has not been able to recreate the scene after the arrest on Thursday as the proceedings of the Parliament were in progress. 

The team is trying to recreate the scene on Saturday or Sunday when the Parliament will not be in session.

According to sources, the Special Cell team will also be taking the accused to their flat in Gurugram where they used to meet.

The Special Cell team has also prepared a list of 50 mobile numbers on which the accused had dialled in the last 15 days, sources said. The police are calling these numbers to take their identities.

Sources said that the Special Cell is trying to determine whether only six to seven accused were involved in the incident or they were getting help from other people as well. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy in the Parliament Security breach case, Lalit Mohan Jha who had fled from the spot after making a video of the incident."Lalit Jha reached Nagaur in Rajasthan by bus. There he met his two friends and spent the night in a hotel. When he realized that the police were searching for him, he came back to Delhi by bus," the Delhi Police said according to a preliminary investigation.

According to the Delhi Police, "Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation."

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur on Thursday allowed all four accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi to Mumbai, Mysore, and Lucknow to probe and find actual motives behind their act.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused persons had purchased special shoes from Lucknow and canisters from Mumbai. 

Police informed the court that it had registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and had also added sections of stringent 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA Act.

Sharing details of the incident, in which two unidentified men jumped into the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour from the visitors' gallery and set off smoke cans that they hid in their shoes. Delhi Police stated in an official release, "All accused yesterday entered the Parliament using visitor passes and jumped from the gallery, which resulted in the hindrance during the Parliament proceedings."

Thereafter, police stated in their plea that the accused needed to be taken to Lucknow, Mumbai and Mysore for custodial interrogation.

Meanwhile, police sources on Thursday said the four persons arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have taken common responsibility for the incident, adding that they were giving "rote answers" to the investigation team of the Delhi Police Special Cell in the matter. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar wants to show his 'f***ing middle finger' to those trolling Ranveer, Deepika: 'Tu apne ghar pe dekh na'

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16 trillion firm partners with Brookfield, Digital Realty, to launch…

Meet Indian who worked at cyber cafe at 12, began company at 14, became world's youngest CEO at 17 of company worth...

Shloka Mehta's pink Sabyasachi saree takes fashion a notch higher, see pics

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda DoubleX, filmmaker reacts: ‘Feeling so surreal’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE