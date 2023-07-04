Delhi-NCR news: Delhi to Noida traffic to ease as work of Chilla elevated road project of Rs 787 crore to resume soon | Photo: File (Image for representation)

To ease the traffic issue on the route from Delhi to Noida, the work of Chilla elevated road began but halted afterward. The government has allocated a budget of Rs 100 crore to begin construction on the elevated road, clearing the largest obstacle that was the budget, which was approved by the cabinet.

The 5.96 km-long project was delayed for nearly three years while it awaited the UP government to provide half of the funding. The Noida Authority also received the budget and a letter from the Setu Nigam requesting the release of the tender.

When will Chilla Elevated Road construction begin?

The construction of the Chilla elevated road may resume in two to three months, according to authorities from the Noida Authority. Next month, it's anticipated that Setu Nigam will announce a call for bids for the Noida Authority-supervised construction of the elevated road.

From the Chilla regulator in Delhi to the Mahamaya flyover in Noida, an elevated road will be constructed. Additionally, the Mayur Vihar flyover would be linked to the Chilla regulator. The elevated road project began in 2020 with a budget of Rs 650 crore.

But in November 2021, the work came to an end because of a government funding concern. The route would provide hassle-free travel for commuters from Akshardham, Mayur Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Noida, and Greater Noida because it has six lanes to promote seamless traffic flow.

Why did the building work stop earlier?

The Chilla elevated road's development started in 2019. At the time, the public works department (PWD) of the UP government and the Noida Authority were supposed to split the project's cost evenly, but construction was halted soon after since the PWD never paid the money. However, the Authority has already made a contribution of Rs 60 crore.

The blockade on money persisted. According to UPSBCL, the budget was amended in 2022 to Rs 1,076 crore due to rising building material costs. The agency lowered the budget to Rs 912 crore when the Noida Authority refused to accept this number, but the Authority still rejected it.

Following that, the Authority hired a consultant from outside the organisation, who made an Rs 801 crore recommendation. IIT Mumbai specialists then verified the estimate. In September of last year, the project file was eventually delivered to the UP government's empowered finance committee (EFC), which gave its clearance and made it possible for the document to be placed on the desk of the cabinet.

What is the construction budget?

To adjust the budget, the authority hired a consultant to perform a poll. The budget was set, and IIT authorised the cost of Rs. 801 crore. The Expenditure Finance Committee authorised a spending limit for the elevated road on March 29, 2023, decreasing it from an overall budget of 801 crore to around Rs 787.3 crore.

The Government of India would allocate Rs 393.7 lakh crore from this amount as Part-1 of the Scheme for Special Assistance to Status for Capital Investment 2023–24. The Noida Authority will be responsible for paying the other half of the cost.