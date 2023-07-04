Delhi-Meerut RapidX: 4 stations in 15 minutes, Ghaziabad, Noida to benefit, faster than Vande Bharat

RapidX Sahibabad to Duhai train| Photo: Twitter

The RapidX train between Sahibabad to Duhai was going to be inaugurated on June 30 but the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has not been informed of the inaugural date yet. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has already completed the preparations for the operation of RapidX in the priority section. In fact, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety has given clearance on the priority project.

But due to the non-fixation of the inaugural date, the Sahibabad to Dubai priority section is being missed. This would have been the first major project to start for the public if it was inaugurated on a fixed date. The NCRTC was running with March 2023 as the initial deadline for the operation of RapidX on the first priority section. The deadline was later extended.

The RapidX will operate in the priority section from 6 am to 11 pm and it will have a stoppage after every 15 minutes for 30 seconds. This 17 km section will connect Sahibabad – Duhai via 4 elevated stations. The train will cover the distance between Sahibabad to Duhai in just 17 minutes. Currently, it takes more than an hour to reach Duhai from Sahibabad by public transport.

The portion will have five stations-- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The RapidX Sahibad to Duhai is the first priority section of an 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch for the public.

