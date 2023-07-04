Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Meerut RapidX: 4 stations in 15 minutes, Ghaziabad, Noida to benefit, faster than Vande Bharat

The RapidX first priority section covering Sahibabad to Duhai has been prepared and it is likely to be inaugurated soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

Delhi-Meerut RapidX: 4 stations in 15 minutes, Ghaziabad, Noida to benefit, faster than Vande Bharat
RapidX Sahibabad to Duhai train| Photo: Twitter

The RapidX train between Sahibabad to Duhai was going to be inaugurated on June 30 but the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has not been informed of the inaugural date yet.  The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has already completed the preparations for the operation of RapidX in the priority section. In fact, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety has given clearance on the priority project. 

But due to the non-fixation of the inaugural date, the Sahibabad to Dubai priority section is being missed. This would have been the first major project to start for the public if it was inaugurated on a fixed date. The NCRTC was running with March 2023 as the initial deadline for the operation of RapidX on the first priority section. The deadline was later extended. 

The RapidX will operate in the priority section from 6 am to 11 pm and it will have a stoppage after every 15 minutes for 30 seconds. This 17 km section will connect Sahibabad – Duhai via 4 elevated stations. The train will cover the distance between Sahibabad to Duhai in just 17 minutes. Currently, it takes more than an hour to reach Duhai from Sahibabad by public transport. 

The portion will have five stations-- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The RapidX Sahibad to Duhai is the first priority section of an 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch for the public.

Read: PM Modi to visit 4 states including Telangana, Rajasthan on July 7-8, to announce 50 projects worth Rs 50,000 crore

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Streaming This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.