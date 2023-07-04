Search icon
PM Modi to visit 4 states including Telangana, Rajasthan on July 7-8, to announce 50 projects worth Rs 50,000 crore

PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat trains on three routes and also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Gorakhpur railway station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

PM Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan on July 7 and 8 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore, official sources said Tuesday.

All these states, except Uttar Pradesh, are slated to go to polls later this year.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi will first travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects, including the six-lane sections of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor, to people. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting.

The prime minister will then travel to Gorakhpur where will attend a programme at the Gita Press, the sources said.

Thereafter, he will flag off Vande Bharat trains on three routes and also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Gorakhpur railway station.

From Gorakhpur, Modi will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects.

In Varanasi, the prime minister will inaugurate the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar new section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

He will also dedicate to people the four-lane widened NH56 (Varanasi-Jaunpur).

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat, the sources said.

On July 8, he will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana.

In Warangal, he will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including key sections of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the four-laning of the Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Warangal.

The prime minister will then travel from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate various sections of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and also dedicate the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor Phase-I.

