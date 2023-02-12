Search icon
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Viral video shows breathtaking views of 8-lane highway; Watch

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Delhi Mumbai Expressway | Photo: PTI

The NHAI flagship Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s first stretch was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid widespread excitement. Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a mesmerising video of the 8-lane expressway showing different stretches, features and scenic views along the way. 

“Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will accelerate the country's progress!” Gadkari captioned the clip. Watch below:

 

 

The first phase of the highway, Delhi-Sohna Dausa stretch, was opened on Sunday. 

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. The 1,386 km expressway will be the longest in India upon completion. It will bring the road distance between Delhi and Mumbai down by 12 percent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km. The travel time will be halved from 24 hours to 12 hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will connect 6 states - Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Major cities connected on the way are Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and as many multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with the new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

Furthermore. Gadkari revealed that e-trucks and e-busses will also be able to run on the highway. An electric cable will be laid between Jaipur and Delhi. 

READ | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi inaugurates first stretch of flagship highway, 246-km-long Sohna-Dausa section now open

(With inputs from agencies)

