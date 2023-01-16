Delhi mob lynching horror: Man accused of stealing mobile phone beaten to death in Budh Nagar

In a shocking incident in Delhi’s Budh Nagar, a man was lynched by a mob after he was accused of stealing a mobile phone in the area.

A shocking case of mob lynching was reported from the North Delhi area, where a 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men. Reports suggest that the man was accused of stealing a mobile phone, which is why a mob ended up attacking him.

The man had been accused of stealing a mobile phone in North Delhi’s Budh Nagar area and was mercilessly beaten on the streets. Later, a nearby PCR van received a call of a dead body being discovered on the street in the alleged case of mob lynching.

The victim has been identified as a 26-year-old man named Deepu, and he had sustained severe injuries on his back, arms, and legs. His body was discovered by the police on January 12 in the Budh Nagar area of North Delhi, according to media reports.

As per the police, Deepu had entered a warehouse with the purpose of stealing a mobile phone. Trying to sneak into the warehouse, Deepu got caught by the three men sleeping inside the place and was apprehended by them.

The three men inside the warehouse started beating Deepu with sticks and lathis after they caught him, leading to him getting severely injured. The police have said that the owner of the warehouse was also involved in the mob lynching.

After the merciless beating, the dead body of the alleged mobile phone thief was thrown on the street, only to be discovered by the police two days later. Now, the Delhi Police has arrested four people in relation to the mob lynching of Deepu.

