Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh stretch cleared for operations, services to begin soon

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Janak Kumar Garg, has approved the Dwarka-Najafgarh section of Delhi Metro for operations, clearing the 4.2 km-long stretch to begin operations.

Mr Garg passed accorded the mandatory approval to the Grey Line for the commencement of passenger operations after inspections on Wednesday. The stretch is part of Delhi Metro's Phase-3.

This stretch connects the outer Delhi locality of Najafgarh with the rest of the city.

DMRC said the date of commencement of operations will be announced soon.

The Delhi Metro Rail Services (DMRC) has already conducted trial runs on 4.2 km-long Dwarka and Najafgarh stretch.

The new stretch between Dwarka and Najafgarh will be linked to Blue Line which connects Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali in Ghaziabad.

According to DMRC, it is estimated that around 2 lakh commuters will be benefitted from Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh line.

The latest route of Delhi Metro will have three stations – Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh — out of which Dwarka and Nangli are elevated stations while Najafgarh is underground.

The initial target to complete the line was by the end of September. However, the route is further being stretched by another 1.18 km till Dhansa Stand, which is expected to be completed by December 2020.