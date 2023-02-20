Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Is rapid rail better than metro? Know how can it change travelling experience in Delhi-NCR (photo: Twitter/VKS_irse)

Delhi-Meerut RRTS news: National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is likely to launch the country's first Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) next month. The first rapid rail will run on the Delhi-Meerut corridor. In the first phase, it will be run from Sahibabad to Duhai, a 17 km stretch. It has four stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

So far, people in Delhi-NCR have travelled in the metro which has proven a convenient way of transport. Metro can be used to travel across Delhi and neighbouring cities such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. But once RRTS is functional, it will change the travelling experience of commuters. Though it is meant for travelling to long distances under 100 km.

With an RRTS train, which is designed to run at a top speed of 180 kmph, one can travel to various cities surrounding the national capital such as Meerut, Alwar, Panipat etc. The journey of rapid rail will give you the feel of air travel due to its coaches and high speed.

There will be one premium coach in every RRTS train, meant to encourage commuters to shift to RRTS from their private vehicles, an official told TOI. This is likely to change the travelling experience of commuters.

RRTS vs Metro

While Delhi Metro trains operate at a speed of 80 kilometres per hour, the RRTS trains are designed to run at a speed of 180 kilometres per hour. One can reach Delhi to Meerut within 60 minutes.

The coaches of RRTS will be equipped with adjustable chairs. While a metro has only a single bench seat on both sides. RRTS will provide free WiFi, mobile charging points, luggage storage, an infotainment system, and more.

Moreover, at metro stations, smart cards or tokens are used, but for RRTS trains, one has to buy QR code-based digital and paper ticketing facilities. Stations will also have Automatic Fare Collection gates and National Common Mobility cards.

The RRTS trains are designed with 2x2 transverse seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, heating, ventilation and air conditioning and other amenities.

While RRTS will act as a backbone for regional transportation, Delhi Metro lines will complement it by providing feeder and dispersal services.

READ | Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns Rs 482 crore in 4 hours from this stock days after earning Rs 1000 crore in 2 weeks

Under the RRTS project, three corridors have been prioritized -- Delhi-Meerut (82 km), Delhi-Gurugram-SNB- Alwar (198 km) and Delhi-Panipat (103 km) under phase 1. Other five corridors are also planned for the future.

The Delhi-Meerut corridor will be connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) with 25 stations at a 5-10 km distance.