Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns Rs 482 crore in 4 hours from this stock days after earning Rs 1000 crore in 2 weeks

Rekha Jhunjhunwala earned Rs 1000 crores in just two weeks as she had invested in a company owned by Tata.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is one of the richest women in India. Her husband also invested in Star Health Insurance since pre-IPO period. After his death last year, all shares, including Star Health, belonging to him were transferred to Rekha.

On Monday, Star Health's share price hit an intraday high of Rs 556.95 apiece at around 1 pm. This led to an intraday surge of Rs 47.90 per equity share within four hours of trade. The rise in the Star Health share price helped her in earning nearly Rs 482 crore, Mint reported.  

After listing on BSE and NSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala informed NSE and BSE that he owns 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares, which was 17.50 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. Now, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns these shares. Her holdings in Star Health Insurance are 10,07,53,935 shares. The increase of Rs 47.90 per share has helped her earn a whopping Rs 482 crore.

Recently, she earned Rs 1000 crores in just two weeks. She had invested in a Tata company. Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth is estimated to be Rs 47,650 crores.

