India

Delhi HC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his ED arrest

ED arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

File photo

Delhi High Court to pronounce on Tuesday verdict on Arvind Kejriwal''s plea challenging his arrest and ED remand in excise policy-linked money laundering case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is likely to pronounce the judgment around 2:30 pm, Live Law reported. READ | Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates list, polling date, present MP and more

