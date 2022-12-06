Delhi-Gurgaon traffic to ease as NHAI plans 8-lane tunnel, will join Dwarka Expressway, Jaipur Highway, Vasant Kunj road

Delhi-Gurugram highway: NHAI is planning to build the tunnel road within the next four years (File)

India's first eight-lane tunnel road will be built in Delhi within the next four years. NHAI has planned the road, reports said, adding it would spend around Rs 1,555 crore to build the tunnel road. This road will reduce the distance between Dwarka Expressway and National Highway 148 by eight kilometers. It will also drastically reduce the traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon borders.

This new road will connect the Dwarka Expressway, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, and the National Highway 148 via the Shiv Murti Chowk. So those traveling to Jaipur can now directly reach NH 148.

It will also join these roads with the Nelson Mandela mark on the Vasantkunj Flyover.

Every day, nearly 3 lakh vehicles are expected to ply the road.

NHAI is planning to build the tunnel road within the next four years.

It will start from the Shiv Murti Chowk, Hindustan reported.

Another vital road that is up and coming in the National Capital is the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. This road is also called the dream road as it will curtail the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by half. It will also cut the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi by over 3 hours, which is massive as it takes only five hours to reach the city. This will open more tourism and business avenues between Delhi and Jaipur.

Between Delhi and Mumbai, the travel time is 24 hours. After completion, the travel time will be 12 hours.

The travel time between Jaipur and Mumbai is 24 hours. It will be cut short by 12 hours.

The road will also have lesser toll rates than other expressways. For private vehicles, the price per kilometer would be as low as 0.65 paise.

Also read: Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway: Passengers to reach Jaipur in 2 hours, speed limit and toll rates revealed

The road will also feature massive security arrangements. People will not be allowed to stop in between the road and they can only halt at designated places. The speed limit of the expressway that would end at Vadodara would be a whopping 120 km per hour.

Around 375 kilometers of the road will pass through Rajasthan, connecting seven districts with Delhi and Mumbai. This highway will also have a dedicated electric vehicle lane.